Former Highlander Jason Rutledge plays 250th club game, aged 44

Former Highlanders hooker Jason Rutledge is continuing to prove age is just a number, leading out his Woodlands side in his 250th game for the club on Wednesday night, aged 44.

A born-and-bred Southlander, Rutledge has been a household name in the district for more than two decades.

He told 1News when he hit the age of 40 his career would be over, but four years later he's still going strong.

"The last three or four years I've really been enjoying it again, so I'm just keeping on going at the moment," he said.

In 2020, Rutledge became the oldest player to ever play for the Southland Stags, when he laced up the boots at 42.

He still wouldn't say no to a recall either.

"As I always say, if someone rings you never turn down the opportunity. I'd love to but hopefully they've got it under control."