Blacks Sticks women draw with Australia in first Test

The women's Black Sticks have relinquished a fourth quarter lead to draw with the Hockeyroos in the first Test in Auckland on Tuesday night.

New Zealand celebrate Rose Tynan's goal. (Source: Photosport)

It was the first game for both New Zealand and Australia since the Tokyo Olympics.

Debutant Rose Tynan opened the scoring for New Zealand early in the second quarter before Olivia Shannon doubled the Kiwis' lead after half-time.

Australia pulled off a last quarter comeback to put two goals past New Zealand to escape with a 2-all draw.

The two sides will meet again on Wednesday for the second of four Tests.