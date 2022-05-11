Andrew Robb, te reo Māori advocate and journalist, dies

Source: Te Karere

Andrew Robb, a significant contributor to the revitalisation of te reo Maori in Aotearoa, journalist and member of Ngā Kaiwhakapūmau i te Reo has died.

Te reo advocate, Māori ally and journalist Andrew (Anaru) Robb has died

Te reo advocate, Māori ally and journalist Andrew (Anaru) Robb has died (Source: E-Tangata)

By Tane Karamaina

Andrew (Anaru) Robb, of Pākehā descent, began his te reo Māori journey at Wellington’s Victoria University in 1974.

His involvement in both the Te Reo Māori Society and Nga Kaiwhakapūmau i te Reo saw him contribute significantly to the Wai 11 Te Reo claim, working with the late rangatira Te Huirangi Waikerepuru. Ngā Kaiwhakapūmau i te Reo is the group that took the claim to the Waitangi Tribunal.

That claim was the catalyst to the creation of The Māori Language Act which now recognises te reo Māori as an official language of Aotearoa and saw the establishment of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission.

Wai 11 also had a profound impact on the broadcasting landscape which would eventually lead to the recognition that broadcasting policy needs to recognise and protect te reo Māori.

Robb was also a journalist, who worked for Mana Media and Te Kāea in Wellington. He was involved in Te Upoko o te Ika - Wellington's iwi radio station - and worked in Parliament as an adviser to the Māori Party.

Most recently he was a prolific writer for E-Tangata, often writing about what allyship looks like and how Pākehā can be better allies to Māori.

He is survived by his three children Te Kawa, Moana and Mahuru.

New ZealandTe Ao Māori

Popular Stories

1

Date for test of emergency mobile alert system announced

2

Daughter saves $5.3m Lotto win for Mother’s Day surprise

3

Nick Cave’s son Jethro Lazenby dies at the age of 31

4

Auckland tradie crashes Breakfast to declare love for partner

5

Blacks Sticks women draw with Australia in first Test

Latest Stories

Elon Musk would reverse Twitter's Donald Trump ban

Andrew Robb, te reo Māori advocate and journalist, dies

Govt regulating supermarkets would be a 'disaster' - Luxon

Russia pummels vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

Blacks Sticks women draw with Australia in first Test

Related Stories

David Seymour responds to being called a 'useless Māori'

NZ centre stage as Prince Harry announces new sustainable travel campaign

Don Brash returns to Massey after controversial cancellation

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders: What they want in an election deal