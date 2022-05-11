Andrew Robb, te reo Māori advocate and journalist, dies

Andrew Robb, a significant contributor to the revitalisation of te reo Maori in Aotearoa, journalist and member of Ngā Kaiwhakapūmau i te Reo has died.

Te reo advocate, Māori ally and journalist Andrew (Anaru) Robb has died (Source: E-Tangata)

By Tane Karamaina

Andrew (Anaru) Robb, of Pākehā descent, began his te reo Māori journey at Wellington’s Victoria University in 1974.

His involvement in both the Te Reo Māori Society and Nga Kaiwhakapūmau i te Reo saw him contribute significantly to the Wai 11 Te Reo claim, working with the late rangatira Te Huirangi Waikerepuru. Ngā Kaiwhakapūmau i te Reo is the group that took the claim to the Waitangi Tribunal.

ADVERTISEMENT

That claim was the catalyst to the creation of The Māori Language Act which now recognises te reo Māori as an official language of Aotearoa and saw the establishment of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission.

Wai 11 also had a profound impact on the broadcasting landscape which would eventually lead to the recognition that broadcasting policy needs to recognise and protect te reo Māori.

Robb was also a journalist, who worked for Mana Media and Te Kāea in Wellington. He was involved in Te Upoko o te Ika - Wellington's iwi radio station - and worked in Parliament as an adviser to the Māori Party.

Most recently he was a prolific writer for E-Tangata, often writing about what allyship looks like and how Pākehā can be better allies to Māori.

He is survived by his three children Te Kawa, Moana and Mahuru.