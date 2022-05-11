4-year-old Aussie goes viral for hilarious netball uniform

A four-year-old girl from New South Wales has gone viral after adding some unique touches to the uniform she wore in her netball debut over the weekend.

Hazell Flinn with her pink heels. (Source: Facebook / AFL Riverina )

Hazel Flinn played her first game for the Rock Yerong Creek Football Netball Club in the Riverina area on Sunday, but her outfit for the match has led to online fame.

Hazel was photographed with her arms up wearing pink heels, a dress, polka dot stockings, and with her GK bib on upside down.

The four-year-old’s interesting choice of footwear has caught the attention of her taller opposite number, who has a puzzled look on her face as she looks down.

Hazel’s very amused mother, Katherine, said the four-year-old had been given the shoes for her birthday and wanted to wear them for the game.

"Hazel, who usually comes along and dances around like a fairy, decided to get involved," Katherine told the ABC.

"She popped on the dress with her birthday click clacks and went out and held her arms in the air."

"We don't usually get Hazel out of a dress," she said.

"She's quite a little old-fashioned lady and we gave her those shoes that morning for her birthday so there was no chance she wasn't wearing them to netball on Sunday."

The story of Hazel and her pink birthday heels 👠 🎀 🏐 https://t.co/4azxTQdbUv — Origin Diamonds (@AussieDiamonds) May 11, 2022

The hilarious story has since been widely shared online, including by a number of Australian Super Netball franchises and on the national team's account.

The Melbourne Vixens shared the post while writing, “when you’ve got netty at 9 and a fashion show at 10”.