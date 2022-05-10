Tohu Harris, Montoya return to boost struggling Warriors

The return of Warriors captain Tohu Harris will provide a boost for Nathan Brown’s beleaguered side as they face the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL’s Magic Round.

Tohu Harris. (Source: Photosport)

Harris has been named as an edge backrower in his first game back after rupturing his ACL against the Panthers last July.

Winger Marcelo Montoya is also returning to the wing after serving his four-game suspension for a homophobic slur.

Montoya’s return means Adam Pompey shuffles into the centres with Rocco Berry dropping out of the 17 and on to an extended bench.

Marcelo Montoya. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors and the Rabbitohs share a 4-5 record, with Brown’s team having endured a nightmarish three weeks that saw them concede 70 against the Storm, beat the Raiders in golden point despite performing poorly, and fail to beat a Sharks side that was reduced to 12 men for most of the match.

Utility Bayley Sironen has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash at Suncorp Stadium while backrower Euan Aitken was named to start but has to pass concussion protocols after being the victim of Jesse Ramien’s high shoulder charge.

Aaron Pene, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Bunty Afoa, and Jack Murchie make up the four-man bench with Eli Katoa the 18th man.

New recruits Ronald Volkman and Freddy Lussick, who joined the club from the Roosters earlier this week, were named the extended 11-man bench.