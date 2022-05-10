Steven Adams brings back jokes and boards in full Memphis return

Steven Adams’ return to Memphis' starting side on Tuesday provided some much-needed rebounding on the court, and some drily delivered jokes in the media conference off it.

The big Kiwi started off his answers by saying Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors, which saw them open up a 3-1 lead in the series, came down to a few plays that could be easily rectified.

When asked what the easy fixes were, Adams turned comic.

“Can’t disclose that information mate, keep it under wraps. But it’s not a complicated thing, it’s not something we can’t do,” he said.

“I know I gave you nothing but make those words work alright mate,” a grinning Adams concluded.

Adams, who returned from the health and safety protocols to play six minutes in the waning moments of Sunday's blowout, started and contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds as Memphis did a better job staying with the Warriors on the boards.

He was later asked how his fellow Grizzlies big Jaren Jackson Jr was able to be such an effective defender on the perimeter as well as in the paint, with the reporter describing the Kiwi as “a big guy”.

“What do you mean by big mate? Are you saying I’m fat?” Adams joked.

“Bloody wanker, watch yourself,” a grinning Adams concluded.

Adams concluded the jokes to say Jackson’s anticipation and doing his work early was key to the power forward’s defensive prowess.

“Try anticipate the play, where the breakdown might happen, what he can see in terms of their body language, the offensive players’ body language, what it looks like.

“I think he’s doing a really good job at reading those things.”