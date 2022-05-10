Steven Adams brings back jokes and boards in full Memphis return

Source: 1News

Steven Adams’ return to Memphis' starting side on Tuesday provided some much-needed rebounding on the court, and some drily delivered jokes in the media conference off it.

The big Kiwi started off his answers by saying Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors, which saw them open up a 3-1 lead in the series, came down to a few plays that could be easily rectified.

When asked what the easy fixes were, Adams turned comic.

“Can’t disclose that information mate, keep it under wraps. But it’s not a complicated thing, it’s not something we can’t do,” he said.

“I know I gave you nothing but make those words work alright mate,” a grinning Adams concluded.

Adams, who returned from the health and safety protocols to play six minutes in the waning moments of Sunday's blowout, started and contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds as Memphis did a better job staying with the Warriors on the boards.

He was later asked how his fellow Grizzlies big Jaren Jackson Jr was able to be such an effective defender on the perimeter as well as in the paint, with the reporter describing the Kiwi as “a big guy”.

“What do you mean by big mate? Are you saying I’m fat?” Adams joked.

“Bloody wanker, watch yourself,” a grinning Adams concluded.

Adams concluded the jokes to say Jackson’s anticipation and doing his work early was key to the power forward’s defensive prowess.

“Try anticipate the play, where the breakdown might happen, what he can see in terms of their body language, the offensive players’ body language, what it looks like.

“I think he’s doing a really good job at reading those things.”

Basketball

Popular Stories

1

Daughter saves $5.3m Lotto win for Mother’s Day surprise

2

David Seymour responds to being called a 'useless Māori'

3

Date for test of emergency mobile alert system announced

4

Nick Cave’s son Jethro Lazenby dies at the age of 31

5

Auckland tradie crashes Breakfast to declare love for partner

Latest Stories

Proposal to sell 10 reserves for housing in Rotorua gains ground

Steven Adams brings back jokes and boards in full Memphis return

National won't rule out Act policy that would see ministries axed

Warhol's Marilyn auction nabs $307m, most for US artist

Govt 'fully expects' cruise ships to return by October

Related Stories

Warriors open 3-1 lead over Grizzlies despite Adams' 15 boards

Celtics level NBA series with Bucks after Horford, Tatum star

Anzac Rissetto ready to inspire in NBL after 'angry childhood'

Adams cleared for playoffs return against old foes Golden State