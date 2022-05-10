Perth drunk driver sentenced after car plunged into pool

Source: 1News

A drunk driver in Perth who crashed her car into a backyard swimming pool, prompting a desperate rescue effort from nearby tradies, has been sentenced.

Thiri Htut, a 25-year-old learner driver, was fined and banned from driving for 18 months on Monday, after admitting to driving while unlicensed and drink driving, 9News reports.

Dramatic video from the early April crash shows her white car slamming through a fence and into the pool.

Two tradies who were nearby leapt into action, using bricks and their elbows to smash their way into the car and pull Htut to safety.

"Thank you so much for saving my life and I'm really sorry for all the damages and everything I caused," Htut said outside court.

"I get what I deserve I guess," Htut said.

"Shouldn't of been doing stupid things like that... very big life lesson."

