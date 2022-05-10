NZ centre stage as Prince Harry announces new sustainable travel campaign

New Zealand has taken centre stage as Prince Harry launched a new campaign bringing sustainable travel into the mainstream, guided by "kaitiaki values".

Prince Harry in a new campaign for non-profit Travalyst. (Source: Travalyst)

The Duke of Sussex made the announcement on Māori Television’s Te Ao with Moana on Monday evening.

“Tēnā koutou katoa. I’ve been to Aotearoa a number of times throughout my life and I’ve always felt a deep connection and respect towards the Māori people who make me feel so welcome every time," Harry said in a recorded video message.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Most recently, when I visited with my wife, we were touched by the connections we built and the incredible memories we have from our time there.

"We were particularly honoured to meet with young people who are dedicated to the Māori culture and to giving back to their communities and their country. They are rightly determined to make this world a better place for the next generation, guided by Māori knowledge and practices."

The campaign comes as part of the non-profit Travalyst, which he started several years ago in a bid to make "sustainable tourism mainstream for all of us and through that, creating systemic change".

"Every year, more and more of us want better options and for the first time, Travalyst is striving to make that a reality for everybody who want to support local communities travelling with kaitiaki values and looking after nature and wildlife."

The British royal said the online holiday rating tool is "encouraging people to flip the script".

"We're always being asked for our feedback on our trips and experiences, but what would happen if our holiday rated us?

"It's an important question to ask, and we want all of you to help us answer it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to thank you, the Māori people, for welcoming us into your home and we look forward to following your lead and learning from you through this campaign.”

It was followed by a video of the prince jogging before being stopped by a pair of "rating agents", played by Rhys Darby and Dave Fane, who accuse him of dropping a lolly wrapper during his tour of New Zealand with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in 2018. Actress Rena Owen also makes an appearance.