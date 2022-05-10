Date for test of emergency mobile alert system announced

Source: 1News

The latest date for the testing of New Zealand's emergency mobile alert system has been announced.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it will take place on Sunday, May 22.

"There will be a phone alert you can’t ignore – but don’t worry, it’s just a test," NEMA said in a media release on Tuesday.

"This year’s nationwide test of the Emergency Mobile Alert system will take place on Sunday 22 May between 6-7pm."

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Gary Knowles outlined why the test is taking place.

“The nationwide test is a way to check our systems, the cell towers and your phone’s ability to receive an Emergency Mobile Alert, so we have confidence it will perform as it should in an emergency."

As long as your phone is on you should receive the alert and there is no opting out.

