Avatar sequel trailer released 13 years after first film

It’s been a long wait for fans of the original film but finally the first footage from the highly-anticipated sequel to Avatar has been released.

Avatar: The Way of Water, like the original 2009 movie, was filmed in New Zealand and stars much of the original cast, including Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington.

Other high-profile actors such as Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet feature alongside Kiwis Jemaine Clement and Cliff Curtis.

The Way of Water is the first of at least two sequels from filmmaker James Cameron. Four were originally promised after the success of the first Avatar film.

Cameron had planned for the movie to be released in 2014 but it was pushed back several times for reasons including the Covid pandemic.

The film is now due to be released in cinemas in December, while Avatar 3 is expected in 2024.

Avatar is currently the highest-grossing film of all time.