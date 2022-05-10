Auckland tradie crashes Breakfast to declare love for partner

An Auckland tradie who spotted the cameras of TVNZ's Breakfast show in the central city took the opportunity to send a message to his partner.

Reporter Wilson Longhurst was interviewing artist Ruby White about an installation in the City of Colour festival when the tradie appeared in shot.

Matty McLean told Longhurst, who invited him over, prompting the heart-warming exchange.

"I just wanted to tell my partner that I love you," he said.

"Hear that babe, we're on national TV," he said into his phone, with Jessica on the other end of the line.

It promoted inevitable questions about where marriage was in the cards, with the man saying "it's in the plan, it's in the works".

"That was absolutely beautiful," said Jenny-May Clarkson back in the studio.