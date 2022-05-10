Ardern tests negative for Covid as she continues to isolate

The Prime Minister is still testing negative for Covid-19, while in isolation with daughter Neve, after fiancé Clarke Gayford tested positive on Sunday.

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Jacinda Ardern took a rapid antigen test this morning and tested negative. She also tested negative on Monday.

On Monday, Ardern told Breakfast she was "fine", and it was just Gayford who had Covid.

Ardern confirmed Gayford's positive result in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"Happy Mother’s Day everyone! It’s not even midday and already I’d say ours has been a mixed bag," she wrote.

"Clarke woke up feeling a bit average and has tested positive for COVID, so we have 7 days of family time ahead of us! I’m fine and so is Neve [the couple's daughter]".

Ardern says she'll be working from home for a bit.