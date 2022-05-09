Robertson weighs in as Roe v Wade abortion ruling faces overturn in US

The Deputy Prime Minister says he can see why some in America would be "very, very concerned" about the possibility of Roe v Wade being overturned, as protesters rally in the US.

Grant Robertson. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Grant Robertson was asked for his opinion on Monday, after a draft US Supreme Court opinion was leaked to Politico.

According to AP, it suggested the Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade case, however, this could change before the ruling. Should the case be overturned, abortion would be banned in various states across the US.

Robertson said the reaction to the possibility of Roe v Wade being overturned was being seen around the world.

He said he could understand that reaction.

"For women in America today, I can see why they would be very, very concerned.

"As a personal view, I strongly back a women's right to choose."

Abortion was a crime in New Zealand until March, 2020, where the statutory test for a person less than 20 weeks pregnant was removed and a person is now allowed to self-refer to an abortion provider.

Robertson called it a "terrific advance, to be able to move that to be more of a health issue and less of an issue within the justice system".