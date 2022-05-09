Robertson weighs in as Roe v Wade abortion ruling faces overturn in US

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

The Deputy Prime Minister says he can see why some in America would be "very, very concerned" about the possibility of Roe v Wade being overturned, as protesters rally in the US.

Grant Robertson.

Grant Robertson. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Grant Robertson was asked for his opinion on Monday, after a draft US Supreme Court opinion was leaked to Politico.

According to AP, it suggested the Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade case, however, this could change before the ruling. Should the case be overturned, abortion would be banned in various states across the US.

Robertson said the reaction to the possibility of Roe v Wade being overturned was being seen around the world.

He said he could understand that reaction.

"For women in America today, I can see why they would be very, very concerned.

"As a personal view, I strongly back a women's right to choose."

READ MORE: Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Abortion was a crime in New Zealand until March, 2020, where the statutory test for a person less than 20 weeks pregnant was removed and a person is now allowed to self-refer to an abortion provider.

Robertson called it a "terrific advance, to be able to move that to be more of a health issue and less of an issue within the justice system".

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

2

Samoan sevens international dies after jumping off bridge in France

3

Kiwi behind botched $100-million NFT scheme says he was out of his depth

4

Minder star Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

5

Two further cases of new Omicron variant BA.5 in NZ

Latest Stories

Auckland public transport numbers highest since August 2021

New Waimate publicans vow to protect local treasure

4 years on firefighters remain in dark over bullying investigation

Philippine election narrows to Marcos, rights defender

Canada's PM, Bono and US' First Lady make surprise Ukraine visit

Related Stories

Govt extends apprenticeship scheme until end of 2023

Climate change: Te Pāti Māori want urgent transformative action

Govt to support small businesses after spate of ram-raids

The operation to repair Parliament’s protest-damaged lawn