Retail store in Auckland's Panmure hit in early morning ram-raid

Source: 1News

A clothing store in Panmure is the latest business in Auckland to be hit in a ram-raid incident, early on Monday morning.

Big Broz clothing store in Panmure Auckland after a ram raid.

Big Broz clothing store in Panmure Auckland after a ram raid. (Source: 1News)

"Police responded to reports of the incident just after 2am on Queens Road, Panmure, where a vehicle has been used to gain entry into a retail business," police said in a statement.

Two people entered plus size clothing shop Big Broz and took "a number of items", police say.

The pair fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police say they are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to identify those involved.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Ardern Covid-free after Gayford's positive test

2

Meteor and planets over NZ dazzle stargazers

3

Retail store in Auckland's Panmure hit in early morning ram-raid

4

More than 400 school staff quit over vaccine mandate

5

First case of Omicron BA.5 variant detected in NZ

Latest Stories

All-Govt approach needed to tackle youth crime - security expert

Retail store in Auckland's Panmure hit in early morning ram-raid

Calls for greater funding to boost post-natal care

Teen sensation Alcaraz beats Zverev to win Madrid Open ttile

From farming to pest control - drones could change the way we work

Related Stories

All-Govt approach needed to tackle youth crime - security expert

Big names and big shows returning to an Auckland stage near you

Ram-raiding teens should face tougher penalties, dairy owner says

Dairy owner 'concerned' after attempted gas station ram-raid