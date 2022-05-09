Retail store in Auckland's Panmure hit in early morning ram-raid

A clothing store in Panmure is the latest business in Auckland to be hit in a ram-raid incident, early on Monday morning.
"Police responded to reports of the incident just after 2am on Queens Road, Panmure, where a vehicle has been used to gain entry into a retail business," police said in a statement.
Two people entered plus size clothing shop Big Broz and took "a number of items", police say.
The pair fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police say they are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to identify those involved.