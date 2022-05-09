Canada's PM, Bono and US' First Lady make surprise Ukraine visit

The battle for hearts and minds continues in Ukraine, with surprise visits from America's First Lady, Canada's Prime Minister and rock star Bono.

All three made high profile visits to the war-ravaged country, in an effort to keep the conflict front of mind.

"This war has to stop. This war has been brutal, and people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine," said First Lady Dr Jill Biden as she met with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska.

Bono, along with U2 bandmate The Edge, sang a version of Stand By Me to a crowd at an underground metro station in Kyiv - with local Ukranian musician and soldier Taras Topolya.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are here to serve," said Bono.

He also toured the devastated regions on the outer edge of the city, as did Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

" It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes. There must be accountability," said Trudeau as he announced more sanctions against Russia and the inner circle of its president Vladimir Putin.

Today is Victory Day in Russia, where the country celebrates its role with the allies in bringing an end to World War II.

But this year will be significantly different - already its expected there'll be several thousands less troops in attendance than normal.

There has been some concern the Kremlin may use the day to announce its ramping up its efforts against Ukraine - so far it's refused to use the word "war," instead calling it a "special military operation".

Ukraine's president Volodomyr Zelensky asked the G7 to ramp up pressure on Putin's ability to fund the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We need to look for ways to influence those politicians and those companies that help Russia circumvent sanctions," he said.

The G7 leaders agreed to phasing out or banning the use of Russian oil - joining counterparts the European Union and United States.

But sanctions have so far failed to deter Russia from continued offensive action.

A Russian bomb the latest attack in the Luhansk region in the east - flattening a school, with fears more than 60 victims are buried in the rubble.

READ MORE: Russian bomb hits school in Ukraine, dozens feared dead

It's also continuing to target the Mariupol steel works facility, where the last remaining soldiers of the Azov regiment are refusing to surrender.

"We are dead men," said one.

ADVERTISEMENT