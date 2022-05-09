Calls for greater funding to boost post-natal care

With some women having to leave hospital within hours of giving birth a report showing an increase in maternal suicide is prompting calls for greater post-natal care funding.

For women across New Zealand giving birth is a special time, but it can also be difficult.

National's spokesperson for Social Development and Employment Louise Upston says mothers are often being sent home from hospital earlier than they should.

"Unfortunately we continue to see cases across New Zealand where new mums are kind of forced out sometimes only after a matter of hours."

At the moment district health boards are funded to provide 48 hours of post-natal care.

National is proposing a law change to increase that to three days and that would ensure the money isn't used elsewhere.

"Mums are really vulnerable at that time and I think they're putting up with more than they should," says Upston.

But Labour's Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall says the Government has already invested heavily in maternity services.

"There has been substantial increase funding in maternity - $242 million was awarded to maternity in the 2020 budget," says Verrall.

The New Zealand College of Midwives (NZCOM) chief executive Alison Eddy says they'd welcome the proposed increase in care.

"It's a critical time for the establishment of breastfeeding and that requires time, care, skill, knowledge, patience, and that's a public health priority."

She warns capacity is already a major challenge, due to a nationwide shortage of midwives and limited hospital beds.

"Post-natal service is often the Cinderella of maternity care so it's the area that gets short-changed with staffing."

Right now the National members' bill pushing for the change is waiting to be pulled from the ballot.

Eddy says NZCOM has written to all parties seeking support, hoping to fast-track the bill for debate in Parliament.

"We think the current system where women are entitled to 48 hours or more if they need it is the appropriate rule."