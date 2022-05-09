Blast from the past as Crusaders seek defensive steel in title tilt

There is an excitement among the Crusaders ahead of their clash against the Brumbies in Canberra that goes beyond the usual “one game at a time” platitude.

Will Jordan reaches for the ball in the run-in for a spectacular try against the Force. He scored three in total. (Source: Getty)

That’s because Friday night’s match may be one of the most significant for the Crusaders in Australia’s capital since their 2000 Super Rugby title victory, their third consecutive final win achieved on a freezing evening at Bruce Stadium on May 27 of that year which is one of the most important in their storied history.

They had to dig deep that night as the snow fell to achieve their 20-19 victory and cement their legacy as the first team to win a hat-trick of titles thanks in part to Andrew Mehrtens’ penalty with three minutes remaining but mainly due to a defensive steel that was bent and battered but never broke.

Now head coach Scott Robertson started in the No.7 jersey in that match 22 years ago. He was shaped by that experience and those gathered from other Crusaders and All Blacks matches and began his coaching career as a defensive expert.

That defensive commitment is what the Crusaders will go back to after three slip-ups already this season against the Chiefs and Blues in Christchurch and Waratahs in Sydney.

The Crusaders have become lethal on the counter-attack under Robertson but it has been built on the foundation of defence and he believed that’s what eventually broke the Force in Perth at the weekend during the red and blacks’ 53-15 victory, with both Leicester Fainga’anuku and Will Jordan scoring a hat-trick of tries.

Robertson has admitted that the Crusaders have failed to prepare adequately during the weeks of their defeats this season – particularly the poor performance against the Waratahs.

The failures have provided unflattering headlines which the Crusaders may use to fuel their desire – not that they’re likely to need anything extra ahead of a Brumbies match which could dictate whether the Crusaders finish second or third on the table behind the Blues. A second-place finish will guarantee a home quarter-final and semifinal at least should they keep progressing in the finals.

“I just think it’s natural… it’s a good storyline isn’t it?” Robertson said in Perth on Saturday night. “People are waiting, people want that headline and it’s natural, we expect it. We still have to focus and get ourselves right. People [opposition players] are really desperate, and we’ve got to match that with hunger. Each week it gets harder and we have to keep motivating ourselves internally – it’s a great challenge.”

Skipper David Havili said: “We’ve been at the top for a long time. There’s always going to be those doubters but as long as we stay true to what we know we can do and know what our team is capable of, that’s all that matters for us.”

Their latest win wasn't achieved without a few stressful moments. The Crusaders lost Oli Jager, Zach Gallagher, Mitch Drummond, and Dominic Gardiner to Covid before kick-off, with teenaged front rowers George Bell and Seb Calder, and Northland lock Liam Hallam-Eames, all earning their first caps off the bench.

Crusader Leicester Fainga'anuku gets the ball down for one of his three tries against the Force in Perth. (Source: Photosport)

That the Crusaders thrived, particularly in the second half, is testament perhaps to an improved mentality but probably also to the gulf between them and the Force, but the Brumbies have proven with their victories over the Highlanders, Hurricanes and Chiefs that they are contenders this year.

“The Brumbies have set the tone on both sides of the ditch, so I think this game has set us up for a great battle next week,” Havili said. “These are the games you want to be a part of – the big games."

Robertson will welcome back hooker Codie Taylor and the previously suspended lock and captain Scott Barrett, along with wing Sevu Reece.

The Crusaders will be aware of the Brumbies’ maul strength and the importance of halfback and captain Nic White and likely target both.

Above all, the visitors’ defensive effort will set the tone, as it always has under Robertson. The blast from the past, a return to Canberra and past glories, will determine just how good these Crusaders are.