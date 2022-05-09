4 years on firefighters remain in dark over bullying investigation

Four years after an independent investigation into bullying and culture issues at Nelson Fire Station was launched, those who complained remain in the dark.

In April 2018 Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) appointed employment lawyer Steph Dyhrberg to investigate the alleged issues involving multiple people.

Her final report was given to FENZ in January this year, though the union and complainants have yet to see it.

In a statement FENZ said it has begun "disciplinary processes as a result of the report". It also said it was working on a restorative process for all staff at the Nelson Station.

For privacy reasons FENZ wouldn't go into detail about the allegations but said "the investigation covers historic matters, and it has been comprehensive and complex".

Forty-three people were interviewed as part of the investigation and given some parts of the draft report to review. Steph Dyhrberg declined to comment.

1News understands the investigation was sparked by bullying and culture issues involving multiple people, though they no longer work at the station.

A firefighter from the Nelson Station who made a complaint says they were pleased when the process began but have been frustrated by the delays. "I guess the biggest disappointment is we were given some pretty grandiose promises that it would be done and dusted in three months".

It's now been more than four years and the delays are impacting staff. "It's a great job and we love doing it. So most people have got on with it but it's just been gnawing away in the background".

Professional Firefighter Union national secretary Wattie Watson says the delays are outrageous. "The value of that report is diminishing by the day because the harm that has occurred because of these delays I don't think will be unravelled at all".

"There's now emotional harm, psychological harm occurring because of FENZ's failure to be able to undertake a proper investigation in a timely manner."

Watson says the latest issue is no surprise granted FENZ's track record. "I think it's very very clear that FENZ has failed at every level in this area of dealing with complaints".

Last month the Public Service Commission appointed an independent investigator to look into FENZ's workplace culture and complain handling process.

It follows a major report by Judge Coral Shaw in 2019 which found widespread bullying and harassment within the organization.

The latest review was requested by new FENZ board chair Rebecca Keoghan following numerous issues raised in the media over the last four years.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti who is responsible for Fire and Emergency NZ says it's an operational matter.

"I am advised this has been a very large and complex investigation into an employment matter covering historic matters going back some years, and which grew as it progressed".

Tinetti says she's confident FENZ knows the impact the long investigation has had on it's people and is actively working to rebuild the brigade.

As for Nelson, the firefighter 1News spoke to said they would like a public apology about the delays. "We really want to see accountability of the perpetrators of the behaviour and we want to see accountability at a National level".