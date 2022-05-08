Good Sorts: Woman makes and gives face masks to kids in need

Wellington architect and dance teacher Georgette Singer spends her spare time, and cash, masking face masks for Kiwi kids who need them most.

Singer says she noticed a lot of kids not wearing decent masks during the Covid-19 outbreak.

"People just can't afford these masks, that made me upset," she said.

Over three months, Singer has given away more than 3500 masks. She says it costs her around $5000, but it's worth it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You can't put a price tag on people telling you you've actually helped them avoid Covid."

For the full story watch the video above.