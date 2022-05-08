5647 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 3 deaths reported

Source: 1News

There are 5647 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Health workers at a Covid-19 testing station in Christchurch.

Health workers at a Covid-19 testing station in Christchurch. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

Three people with the virus have died over the past three days.

Delays in reporting the deaths can be because people have died with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

As of Sunday, 350 people are in hospital with the virus. Of those, 17 are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

