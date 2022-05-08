Cash, drugs recovered in Far North gang house searches

Kaikohe police and the Far North Organised Crime Unit conducted gang-targeted search warrants on three Kaikohe properties on Thursday.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Detective Sergeant Chris Fouhy said in a statement that they recovered $35,000 and 80g worth of methamphetamine.

“The search warrants were executed as part of the ongoing focus on gang activities in the Kaikohe and Mid North policing areas," said Fouhy.

“A 57-year-old man with gang associations has appeared in court charged with Supplying Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine for Supply, Assault with Intent to Injure and Disorderly Behaviour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As police investigations continue, Fouhy said police will actively target those within gangs who are supplying meth within the community.

“Police welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, the supply of illicit drugs or the illegal possession of firearms.”