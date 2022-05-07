Youths trying to steal cars arrested in Wellsford by police chopper crew

A police Eagle helicopter crew arrested seven youths who were attempting to steal vehicles north of Auckland on Saturday afternoon after a dramatic pursuit.

NZ Police

The helicopter crew reacted after members of the public observed a suspicious vehicle, which didn’t have registration plates, being driven over the speed limit in Kaiwaka township shortly before 1pm.

The Eagle helicopter located the car in the Dome Forest and informed police on the ground that the car headed south initially before turning around and heading north.

The crew’s directions allowed police to deploy road spikes near the northern end of Dome Forest.

The youths continued on for a short distance, before coming to a stop on State Highway 1 in Wellsford, near Wayby Valley Road.

The seven youths then tried to steal a vehicle of a motorist that had been blocked by the youths’ car.

With police on the ground still not at the scene, the Eagle crew managed to land on farmland next to State Highway 1, with two officers taking the seven youths into custody before they could flee.

“I have no doubt that the actions of our Eagle crew prevented further offending being committed by these seven youths, who were intent on securing a second stolen vehicle - and undoubtedly fleeing again," Inspector Jason Homan said.

“The team did a really great job today.”