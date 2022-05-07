Hamilton man left in critical condition after stabbing - police

Source: 1News

Police are looking for witnesses after a Hamilton man was left in critical condition with stab wounds on Friday night.

A New Zealand Police Officer

Hamilton Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed an incident in the suburb of Enderley.

They said police received a report of a man with stab wounds at a residential address on Dryden Road at 7pm. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the "assault" and "are making initial enquiries into the incident", according to the police.

Anyone who has any information that could assist police in their enquiries, has been encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220506/4826.

