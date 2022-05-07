6745 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 12 deaths reported

There are 6745 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Saturday.

A Covid-19 test (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The ministry also announced 12 deaths of people with Covid-19, with the deaths going back over the past two days.

The deaths include one person in their 40s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s and four over 90.

One was from the MidCentral DHB, another one was from the Southern DHB. Two were from Greater Wellington, two from Waikato and three were from Auckland. Another three were from Canterbury.

Seven of the deaths were women, five were men.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 857.

There are 339 people in hospital with the virus, down 24 from Friday's numbers.

Auckland has the largest number of hospitalisations at 63. This is followed by Canterbury (56), Waitemata (40), Counties Manukau (38), Waikato (34), Bay of Plenty (21), Southern (17), Hawke's Bay (15), MidCentral (13), Capital and Coast (10), Northland (8), Nelson and Marlborough (7), Taranaki (5), South Canterbury (4), Lakes (3), Hutt Valley (3), West Coast (1) and Whanganui (1). Both Tairāwhiti and Wairarapa are at zero hospitalisations.

The ministry did not provide a regional breakdown of case numbers.

Fifteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, three fewer people than 24 hours ago.

The seven-day rolling average for cases is 7512, an increase of 97 on a week ago.

Out of the 6745 new cases, 231 were detected by PCR, and 6514 by RAT tests.