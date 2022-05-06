Woman’s body found in water at Mount Maunganui beach

Source: 1News

Parts of Pilot Bay beach in Mount Maunganui are taped off on Friday morning after a woman's body was found in the water.

Police had cordoned off the harbour-side beach.

(Source: Supplied)

Tauranga Police were called to the scene just after 8am.

According to a witness, around six police vehicles were at the scene and the beach had been cordoned off.

Police confirmed to 1News they are investigating the death.

"Enquires will be made into the circumstances of her death," a statement said.

"Formal identification will also take place."

The beach is popular with morning walkers and families.

