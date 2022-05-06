Returning Owen Franks aiming for All Blacks recall

For some, defying doctors and returning early from a ruptured Achilles would have been an impressive achievement, but for veteran prop Owen Franks, that was just the standard.

Franks, 34, confirmed at Hurricanes training on Thursday ahead of his long-awaited debut for the Wellington side this weekend he has loftier targets set - with the biggest being an All Blacks recall.

"If you are playing rugby in New Zealand and you are eligible for the All Blacks and that's not your goal then maybe you should re-think why you are playing."

The 108-Test front rower left the New Zealand rugby scene at the end of 2019 after his surprise exclusion from the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad to continue his career in England.

However, after a short stint in Northampton, Franks arrived back on Kiwi soil and confirmed his Super Rugby return at a new home in the Hurricanes after 10 years and 150 caps with the Crusaders.

Owen Franks in his last season with the Crusaders. (Source: Photosport)

That homecoming was delayed by an Achilles injury last November that staff said could sideline him for the season but now a fit-again Franks is ready to take the field for the first time in 14 months.

"It helps when you can Google things and see players who have done similar things," Franks said, reflecting on his rehab.

"So that's what I did and found a couple of NFL players who had done similar things and came back in six months or so."

Franks added his recovery was helped by the fact former All Blacks teammate Dane Coles was also going through rehabilitation at the Hurricanes after suffering a hamstring injury on last season's end-of-year tour.

Owen Franks and Dane Coles during an All Blacks training in 2015. (Source: Photosport)

Both have been named on the bench for Saturday's game at home for their first appearances this year.

"[Coles] is a way better athlete than me but we are cut from the same cloth when it comes to our approach to the game physicality-wise so it's going to be awesome finally run out on the field again alongside him."

Now that he's back though, Franks is also eager to see what competition is out there.

"I wanted to come back and see if I could still mix with the guys here," he said.

"Northampton was a great club and I enjoyed the rugby but its different when you know there is no possibility of making the national team.

"I don't consider myself in the frame at the minute but it's different when you know there is a mountain top to reach and that's hugely motivating."

With that said, Franks said his immediate focus was on the Hurricanes and helping them cement a place in the playoffs starting with Saturday's game against the Fijian Drua.