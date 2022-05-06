Junior Football Ferns drawn in tough under-20 World Cup group

The Junior Football Ferns face a tough group at the under-20 women's football World Cup later this year in Costa Rica.

The Junior Football Ferns huddle during a match against the Junior Matildas in 2013. (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealand side have drawn three-time champions Germany, a former semi-finalist in Colombia and three-time quarter-finalists Mexico in Pool B.

The groups were drawn on Friday morning in Costa Rica with the Junior Football Ferns starting their campaign against Mexico on August 10.

"Now we know who we'll be up against in the group stage, our preparations can really get started," head coach Gemma Lewis said.

"Germany, Colombia and Mexico each offer unique challenges, and we're looking forward to taking them on in August."

Lewis will lead New Zealand's eighth appearance in the tournament, having first qualified for the event in 2006.

The Junior Football Ferns' best result at the under-20 World Cup was in 2014 when they reached the quarter-finals.

The 16-team tournament, which runs from August 10-28, will be the first event in four years after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cancellation meant many players from the historic Young Football Ferns who finished third at the 2018 under-17 World Cup missed their chance to compete in the under-20 tournament.

Japan are the reigning champions after beating Spain in the 2018 final 3-1.