Heard describes graphic sexual assault allegedly carried out by Depp

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has described a graphic sexual assault she says was inflicted by her famous ex-spouse, during a drug-fuelled rage.

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence that may disturb.

Heard was married to Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, but the two divorced in 2016, amidst allegations of domestic violence.

Now Depp is taking Heard to court for defamation, after she wrote an article describing herself as a victim of domestic violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He had a broken bottle up against my face neck area by my jawline, and he told me he'd carve up my face," she told the jury on her second day in the witness stand.

Heard went on to describe a number of other alleged incidents, including a sexual assault with a wine bottle.

"I couldn't breathe, I couldn't get through to him, I couldn't get up," she said through tears.

The incident was one of many she says led to violence during the couple's relationship - with Heard eventually documenting the arguments through photos and videos.

On a tape played to the court today, Depp could be heard howling after locking himself inside an airplane bathroom - an incident prompted, said Heard, by Depp hitting her in the face in front of friends and staff.

Around one third of all women in the United States experience domestic violence at some point in their lives.

Many of the issues canvassed at this trial have already been aired at a previous case Depp took against a British newspaper which he lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Depp claims he has lost work because of Heard's public claims of abuse, and that he is the real victim - having denied ever assaulting her.

Heard says Depp simply doesn't remember much of his violent outbursts, as he was high or drunk and his staff or security would tidy up after him.

"He would pass out and, you know, get sick and lose control of himself," she said.

"And then people would pick him up and clean him up and fix it."

The trial resumes in a week.