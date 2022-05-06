Hamilton man fighting for life after being hit by speeding car

A man in his 30s is fighting for his life after being hit by a speeding car in Hamilton on Monday.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The victim was hit by a speeding silver Mazda on Breckons Ave, Nawton, around 5.30pm. The driver did not stop.

He was left with a life-threatening head injury and remains critically ill in Waikato Hospital.

A number of people saw the incident and have been spoken to. Police says they have good lines of inquiry, but are keen to hear from anyone else who may have seen something.

The man's family are being supported by police and victim support.

Witnesses can call 105 and quote file number 220502/9642.