2 teens arrested after robbery, tyres slashed on Auckland's North Shore

Two 16-year-old's have been referred to youth aid after being linked to a robbery and spate of slashed tyres in the Auckland suburb of Milford.

CCTV from Milford Cruising Club break-in and aftermath. (Source: Supplied)

Waitematā East Police said in a statement on Friday that the incidents, which occurred in the early hours of April 19, caused over $10,000 in damages.

“The youths were linked to a burglary at a nearby premises on the same night where alcohol was stolen, and property damaged,” police said.

"At this stage police are aware of 13 vehicles that had their tyres slashed on Stanley Ave in the early hours of April 19, 2022."

Milford Cruising Club commodore Andrew Robertson told 1News that four youths were involved in two burglaries on their premises since January.

“On both occasions, they had smashed out our windows and taken alcohol, consuming it before going out on the adjacent streets and slashing people’s tyres,” he said.

Robertson said parents must take responsibility for their children.

“We are a non-for-profit organisation… much of our community spends their own time and money on making sure the club is a safe environment to be in.

“When things like this happen, a lot of our hard work is taken away, and we lose much of our resources."

Police say inquiries into the incidents are ongoing.

”Police encourage anyone with information to contact them on 105 quoting file number 220419/3234.”