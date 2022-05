Police are hoping to hear from anyone that has seen a New Plymouth man who has been missing for three weeks.

Steven Walton. (Source: NZ Police)

Steven Walton, 53, has been missing from his home in Frankleigh Park, New Plymouth since Wednesday April 13.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home.

If you have seen Walton or can assist police in locating him, please contact police on 105 and quote file number 220430/2264.