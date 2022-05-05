Nelson family baking to raise funds for Kyiv children's hospital

By Jessica Roden, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Ukrainian families in Nelson baking to raise funds for Kyiv’s largest children hospital have been overwhelmed with support from the local community.

From left, Lyubov Marchenko, Valeriya Horyayeva and Tereza Konyk show off some of the sorts of treats that will be on sale at the bake sale on Saturday.

From left, Lyubov Marchenko, Valeriya Horyayeva and Tereza Konyk show off some of the sorts of treats that will be on sale at the bake sale on Saturday. (Source: 1News)

The group is holding a bake sale at the Nelson Market this Saturday with donations already coming in thick and fast, including from some Russian friends.

Jorge Ulloa’s wife Veronkia is from Ukraine and he lived there for six months. He says even ahead of Saturday lots of people have been asking how to help.

“We have I don’t know how many cakes, I haven’t counted, maybe 12 or 15. We might have to stop soon because who knows how many we’ll get."

Ulloa says they’re hoping to raise as much money as possible.

“We will see this weekend but we have a lot of support from the Ukrainian community but my feeling is we’re going to get a lot of support.”

Lyubov Marchenko says at least a dozen people will be baking and the offerings should include traditional pies, honey cakes, sultana cakes, apple pies and more.

It’s part of a wider fundraising effort from the Top of the South community to support those in Ukraine.

The money from the bake sale will go into a Givealittle page set up by Motueka Ukrainian woman Nataliya Langridge who is aiming to raise $20,000 for the the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

