Govt makes little progress rolling out meth rehab programme

There's widespread dismay the Government hasn't yet widely rolled out a highly successful programme to stop people using methamphetamine.
During the 2020 Election Campaign Labour leader Jacinda Ardern promised to roll out Northland's Te Ara Oranga programme to "4000 more people in regions like the East Coast and Bay of Plenty where meth use is high".
Ardern said her Government would spend $38 million over four years expanding the programme, but nearly two years on and there's very little progress.
On Thursday Health Minister Andrew Little refused to say when the Government would roll the programme out telling 1News, "when we have announcements to make on it then we will make those announcements".
"It was a promise it remains a promise and we have a three year parliamentary term to do it in."
But the National Party's health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti doubts the Government will be able to reach 4000 people within four years given nothing is up and running at this stage.
Reti says it beggars belief that, "we're not utilising the most well tested and tried methamphetamine programme in New Zealand".
The Greens' drug law reform spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said the Government would be much better off paying to roll out Te Ara Oranga to help methamphetamine users than funding the police to carry out aerial cannabis recovery operations.
In response to a Parliamentary written question recently Little told Reti that work to localise the Te Ara Oranga programme in the Eastern Bay of Plenty is now starting to be developed, "and until this stage is complete it's not possible to speculate on how many people the programme will reach in any given location".
The Drug Foundation's executive director Sarah Helm says while it's good news something is happening, the foundation is frustrated with the lack of haste from the Government.