Driver walks away from horror high-speed Super GT crash

A driver has somehow escaped serious injury after a high-speed smash in a Japanese Super GT race.

Mitsunori Takaboshi was attempting a pass on the race leader when he lost control, slamming into a barrier before spinning a number of times.

He managed to free himself from the wreckage and was taken for a check-up in hospital. He suffered no serious injuries.

"Oh my goodness. That makes you feel so sick to the stomach," the commentator on J Sports' coverage said.

"That's full-throttle Takaboshi's gone in and all thoughts of them losing the race are just completely immaterial.

"That is the mother of all accidents that you're ever going to have down the main straight at Fuji Speedway."