Driver walks away from horror high-speed Super GT crash

Source: 1News

A driver has somehow escaped serious injury after a high-speed smash in a Japanese Super GT race.

Mitsunori Takaboshi was attempting a pass on the race leader when he lost control, slamming into a barrier before spinning a number of times.

He managed to free himself from the wreckage and was taken for a check-up in hospital. He suffered no serious injuries.

"Oh my goodness. That makes you feel so sick to the stomach," the commentator on J Sports' coverage said.

"That's full-throttle Takaboshi's gone in and all thoughts of them losing the race are just completely immaterial.

"That is the mother of all accidents that you're ever going to have down the main straight at Fuji Speedway."

MotorsportAsia

Popular Stories

1

Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp

2

TVNZ whānau pay tribute to 'beautiful soul' Joseph Day

3

Person charged after three stabbed in Cambridge restaurant

4

QLD girl fights for life after being left in sweltering bus

5

Person hospitalised after shooting in South Auckland

Latest Stories

Cuba St fountain's stolen bucket back and better than ever

Meet the Aussie math teacher who compiled NZ cricket's history

Watch: Real score twice in chaotic two minutes to break City hearts

Simon Bridges on whakapapa and being a conservative Māori MP

Safety of kids paramount in return to sport after Covid - van Dyk