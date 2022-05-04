Warrior Kodi Nikorima has signed with Rabbitohs - report

New Zealand Warriors playmaker Kodi Nikorima has signed a deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, according to a report in Australia.

Kodi Nikorima wasn't required for the Warriors in round 8 or 9 recently. (Source: Photosport)

Nikorima, 28, signed for the Warriors from the Brisbane Broncos midway through the 2019 season and is off contract next year, with Channel 7 reporter Katie Brown stating on social media that the Kiwis star has committed to the Rabbitohs.

Coach Nathan Brown has preferred Chanel Harris-Tavita and Shaun Johnson as his halves pairing so far this season, with Nikorima missing the last two weeks with Covid after featuring primarily off the bench early in the season.

Brown suggested on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s match against the Sharks that Nikorima's potential departure isn’t out of the question.

“I probably can’t shed too much light on it at this stage,” Brown told New Zealand media.

“I know that Kodi was having a look around. He’s off contract next year… obviously we’ve had a few blokes ahead of Kodi. He’s played a little bit at 6 and a little bit at 9. His preferred spot is certainly in the halves.

"I know he’s certainly having a look around. I can’t guarantee he’ll be with us next week. I’m more focused on the Sharks to be honest.”

The Rabbitohs have struggled for depth in the halves following the departure of Adam Reynolds, with the club also linked to former Broncos star Anthony Milford as they chase depth in the halves.