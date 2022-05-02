Analysis: Grizzlies miss Adams' rebounding against Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies have been left to rue the absence of Kiwi big man Steven Adams in the opening game of the Western Conference semifinals, with the small-ball Warriors out-hustling and out-muscling the young Grizzlies on the glass in the final few minutes to sneak a one-point victory.

Steven Adams. (Source: Getty)

Adams missed the opening game of the series due to being placed in health and safety protocols [Covid-19 related] prior to Memphis' series-clinching victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday (NZT).

Despite his absence, the Grizzlies were given a massive opportunity to take game one of the series, as Warriors' defensive anchor Draymond Green was ejected in the second quarter after dangerously pulling Brandon Clarke to the floor.

And as the game dwindled into its final moments, it appeared as though that loss would cost the Warriors dearly, with Memphis guard Ja Morant putting defenders on skates and finishing at the rim time and time again.

But while the game will be remembered for Morant missing a buzzer-beating layup to win the game, it was at the other end where the Warriors ultimately won the contest.

Stars Stephen Curry (24 points on 8-20 shooting) and Klay Thompson (15 points on 6-19 shooting) struggled to find their range, but were given reprieves down the stretch as Memphis failed to box out the hustling 1.91m (6ft 3in) guard Gary Payton II and 2.01m (6ft 7in) wing Andrew Wiggins.

With just over a minute to go and the Warriors trailing 114-116, Curry brought the ball up the court and found Wiggins in the corner, who in turn passed inside to Payton under the rim. He kicked it out to Thompson who missed a three.

But Wiggins came up with the rebound and gave Curry the opportunity for a wide-open three. But he missed that too.

All Memphis had to do is secure the rebound, but they couldn't.

Wiggins and Payton batted the ball out from underneath the basket and in a scramble Thompson and Memphis guard Dillon Brooks dove on the ball, resulting in a jump ball.

On the jump, Brooks tipped the ball out of bounds, resulting in Golden State retaining possession.

What happened next?

Thompson received the ball off the inbound, faked Desmond Bane and nailed a wide-open three, giving the Warriors a one-point lead with 37 seconds remaining. The 117-116 scoreline would remain until the final buzzer.

It's the kind of play that makes or breaks a game, a series and even a season.

Klay Thompson celebrates after the Warriors' game one victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. (Source: Associated Press)

The Grizzlies desperately needed a quality rebounder out on the floor as the clock ticked down, but were unable to call upon Adams.

Adams should be available for Game 2 on Wednesday (NZT) and his strength on the glass may be crucial if the Grizzlies want to tie the series.

The Kiwi seven-footer set a single-season record for the Grizzlies on the offensive glass, snaring 349 in 76 games.

But he was played out of the Grizzlies' first-round series against the Timberwolves as Karl-Anthony Towns' proficiency and desire to shoot from beyond-the-arc left Adams virtually useless in guarding him.

It's unlikely Adams will get heavy minutes against the Warriors either, given their small-ball system that runs opponents into the ground as they try to guard multiple sharpshooters.

However, Adams could be vital in situations that require a rebounding presence, as shown at the end of Game 1. Early pick-and-roll with Morant, jump balls and late plays where Memphis are looking to hold a lead could be where Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins turns to Adams.

Because while fellow Memphis big man Jaren Jackson Jr. starred in Game 1 with 33 points and 10 rebounds, the 22-year-old averaged less than six rebounds a game this season. Adams averaged 10 - in less minutes.

The bottom line is: the Grizzlies need Adams out there to grab rebounds over the smaller Warriors. If Golden State are allowed to match Memphis on the glass as the did in Game 1, the Grizzlies' season will be over.