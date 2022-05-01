Sam Uffindell to run for National in Tauranga by-election

Sam Uffindell will stand for the National Party in the Tauranga by-election next month.

National Party 's Tauranga candidate Sam Uffindell. (Source: Supplied)

Uffindell works at Robobank where he leads the financial crime unit. He also owns an agribusiness in Bay of Plenty.

"I’m incredibly proud to have the opportunity to be a strong local voice for Tauranga and take up the fight for the issues that matter most to our city," Uffindell said in a statement.

"Getting around town for work or family commitments is becoming harder thanks to poor infrastructure and a Labour Government focused on cancelling and delaying crucial roading projects like the Tauranga Northern Link. Tauranga families are being hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis as Labour’s economic mismanagement causes the price of housing, food and fuel to explode. Our city deserves better.

"I’m aspirational for Tauranga and want it to remain one of the best places in New Zealand to live, work and raise a family. I’m asking for your support because you deserve a strong local voice to make this happen.

“As a small business owner, senior executive, and dad to three young kids, I understand the issues Tauranga faces and will work tirelessly for you and for the investment our city deserves."

Uffindell studied at Otago University before working in banking for 10 years in Sydney. He has a Master of International Law and International Relations from the University of New South Wales.

He settled in the Bay of Plenty with his family last year.

In March Simon Bridges announced he was stepping down as an MP after holding the Tauranga seat since 2008.

Current Internal Affairs Minister and former local primary school principal Jan Tinetti remains Labour's candidate, while ACT has put forward builder Cameron Luxton.

The by-election will be held on June 18.