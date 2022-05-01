New Covid test being trialled by Air NZ, health authorities

A new Covid-19 test that combines the speed of a rapid antigen test and the accuracy of a PCR test is being trialled by the Government and Air New Zealand.

Temperature check during pandemic (file picture).

The new Covid test uses loop-mediated isothermal amplification technology (LAMP) technology.

"Our Government is partnering with Air New Zealand to trial the ‘Lucira Check-It’ test kits," Associate Minister for Covid-19 Response Dr Ayesha Verrall said in a statement.

“LAMP tests are both cheaper than PCRs and more convenient: they are self-administered and provide results to users within 30 minutes," she says.

The trial is expected to run for up to three months and involve up to 30 Air New Zealand employees.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment will fund the test kits and oversee the requirements of the trial.

"The accuracy of the LAMP test has already been established through clinical trials. The purpose of this trial is to prove that the test can be easily self-administered, and that the Air New Zealand crew taking part can quickly identify the results," Verrall said.

She says the benefits the LAMP tests could provide to New Zealanders are a self-test option with quick results for travellers, border workers, healthcare workers and critical employees prior to travel or commencing work.

The tests could also be used for high-risk settings such as aged residential care facilities and hospitals.

"Air New Zealand’s role in this trial demonstrates the sector’s and Government’s continued determination to keep business moving, tourists arriving, and goods flowing. The start of this trial comes as we prepare to welcome our first visitors from visa-wavier countries which is a crucial part of our economic recovery," Verrall says.

The trial has been approved by the Ministry of Health. When it is finished, Air New Zealand and Lucira will complete a report for the Director-General of Health.