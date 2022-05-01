Mau Whenua suspend land occupation at Wellington's Shelly Bay

Mau Whenua has on Sunday announced it has suspended its occupation of land at Wellington's Shelly Bay.

Protestors are defying a council order to leave while the issue is also creating tension within the city council.

The group, made up of Taranaki Whānui iwi members, began occupying the site 525 days ago to protest the sale of iwi land at the contested site.

It claimed the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST) sold the land for development against the will of its own people.

The announcement follows the "historic reconciliation" between Mau Whenua and the PNBST in recent weeks, with the Trust confirming it will "maintain the kaupapa (principle) of rangatiratanga (self-determination) through holding land and are embedding this in their strategic and formal documents", the collective said in a statement.

The reconciliation was marked by a ceremony at the site on April 23 to signal the healing process between the two groups.

Mau Whenua kaitiaki Josh Parata said the agreement "effectively means our main objective has been realised and our occupation has been successful in that respect".

"As such, Mau Whenua have suspended our 24-hour presence on the whenua at Marukaikuru/Shelly Bay but will continue protecting our lands and rangatiratanga but now alongside the Trust in other ways.”

Mau Whenua leader Dr Catherine Love confirmed the collective will continue their protest against the "invalid sale and unwanted development of Shelly Bay, including through our legal cases".

"However we will do so in the most effective way possible which may look different."

Mau Whenua member Karen Parata said: "The mouri of our kaupapa remains in our whenua at Marukaikuru and if there are any transgressions of our kaupapa we, with our iwi will be there to defend it.

"Subsequently, Mau Whenua will be united with the Trust and other mana whenua groups to work towards addressing the wider injustices we are facing in order to benefit our people and communities."