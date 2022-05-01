Good Sorts: Carterton man builds carriage for senior citizens

Source: 1News

Sunday's Good Sort is a man who built a special carriage for senior citizens living in Carterton.

Eion Clarke built it to take senior citizens out for trips on the town.

At 90 years old, Eion's often older than his carriage's passengers "but I never tell them that".

The carriage, which was built in a shed at his house, took "probably about 1000 hours for the whole project".

But since he's retired, Eion says he's never in a hurry.

"Now I never look at a clock or think it may be too long to make. I don’t care."

He says the project came about as a hobby to "give me something to do".

Eion's had a hand in most of Carterton's mechanical objects, from the windmill where people place plaques for their dead pets to the town clock, which he looked after for 37 years following a request from the mayor.

He even rebuilt it from scratch after it broke, despite receiving a pittance.

"The local paper boy got paid more than I did," he explained.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Eion even builds vehicles from yesteryear in his shed - with tools of yesteryear.

"This is the life, yeah," he says.

While he doesn't drive his creations, that doesn't mean he's idle.

"My theory is if you sit down and do nothing, you’ll die."

