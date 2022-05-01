Call to cancel Russian Victory Day events in NZ

The Race Relations Commissioner is suggesting Russian communities cancel their Victory Day commemorations this year.

The ceremonies, held on May 9, mark Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Meng Foon told Q+A that while all New Zealanders have "the freedom to celebrate culture and events in Aotearoa" that he "would encourage, for this period, for this particular year, to postpone, mainly because it could actually heighten tensions between the two communities".

The weeks after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine saw a range of protests and vandalism around the country.

It has subsequently quietened down, but there’s real concern that tensions could be reignited by the commemorations.

The Wellington Russian Club, which is closely aligned to the Russian Embassy, recently cancelled their Victory Day events.

They declined to speak to Q+A, but on their social media they explained the cancellation was because of Russophobia supported, it said, by the New Zealand Government and the media.

They said they were also concerned the event may provoke aggression from Ukrainians and other New Zealanders.

Russians in some other centres are determined to proceed, with Auckland’s Russia Club planning a quiet wreath laying.

Foon said while it was important to support Ukrainians in their grief, it's also important to remember that many Russians have come to New Zealand to leave Russian politics behind.

That sentiment was echoed by a Russian couple waiting outside the Wellington embassy on consular business. “Many Ukrainians have been saying all Russians have to die. Why do I have to die? I haven’t done anything,” said one.