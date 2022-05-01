$40 million investment to keep children attending school

The Government has announced it's investing $40 million in student attendance initiatives over the next four years.

File image: School students. (Source: istock.com)

It comes after the Government previously created a $50 million contestable fund during the pandemic for schools and early learning services to apply for money for local initiatives.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says the fund led to success around the country.

An additional $11.2 million is being put towards upgrading the Government's Positive Behaviour for Learning programme which provides resources for schools, kura and whānau.

The Incredible Years programme for younger children is receiving $7.8 million to address "cost pressures."

A further $7.7 million is earmarked to provide targeted and intensive supports for Māori and Pacific learners at risk of disengaging, using kaupapa Māori.

The Ministry of Education's attendance service is also receiving a funding increase, with Hipkins saying there are cost pressures there and the service is also set to be reviewed.

Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu is set to receive a funding increase of $15.5 million for its attendance programme helping some of the country's most disengaged students learn from outside the mainstream school environment.

Hipkins says student attendance has been a "real challenge" for many years in New Zealand, and the pandemic has accelerated the issue.

"We have got to do better," he says.

In 2017, 63% of children went to school regularly; that's attending Term 2 for more than 90% of the time.

In 2021, the regular attendance rate was 59.7%.

The pandemic has added challenges to student participation and re-engaging students with school, according to the Education Review Office.

ERO said Covid-19 may have affected attendance rates, especially for Auckland students and those surrounded by more disadvantage.