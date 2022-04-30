Video shows man get shot at in front of busy Hamilton shops

Dramatic video shows an incident where a gunshot was allegedly fired on a busy Hamilton shopping strip on Friday evening.

In a statement, police said an incident was reported to them at 5.30pm after a firearm was "allegedly discharged" on a Hamilton street.

"Police are investigating the report and will be making enquiries to locate those involved."

A video taken from a passing vehicle, and posted on TikTok, showed two groups of people facing each other in front of a shop on Bader Street.

Some of the men are wearing leather jackets which appear to have gang patches on them.

A single loud bang could then be heard with a blast visible on the ground. A man with a red bandana among several others could be seen getting away.

Police said nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Shops on Bader Street in Hamilton. (Source: Google Maps)

There are multiple businesses on Bader Street including a dairy, grocery store, laundromat next to where the apparent incident happened. A pre-school is also located across the road.

A shopkeeper from a grocery retailer on the street, Kiwi Fresh, told 1News that she heard a "big blow" and initially thought that there may have been a car crash nearby.

She said she'd seen fighting on the street before, and that the street itself had been "notorious", but that this was the first time that she'd heard what she thought was shots.

"I think we heard [a shooting] for the first time in the market area," she said. "It's not safe, the bullet could have gone towards any shop."

Police have not yet confirmed whether a firearm was involved in the incident.

The shopkeeper said her shop had been busy at the time of the incident and that it was rush hour for the businesses on the street.

"We have a big queue of shops in this area and I think a lot of people come in the evening after finishing work."

She said she was worried about the incident giving a "bad reputation" to the area.

Another business owner told 1News that they also didn't see the alleged gunfire themselves but later saw multiple police officers inspecting parts of the street.

"We could see some cops coming outside and they were recording something down."