Fan excitement peaking for Drua's first game in Fiji

Despite wet weather, there is no dampening the atmosphere in Suva ahead of the Fijian Drua's first Super Rugby Pacific match on home soil.

Hours out from the Saturday afternoon kickoff, Breakfast sport reporter Zion Dayal went along to ANZ Stadium to see what the build-up to the match between the Drua and Highlanders was looking like.

Needless to say, he was met with plenty of chanting, singing and even an offer of kava before the match with fans fizzing to see the new Fijian team in person.

"Our cousin Leone [Nawai], he'll be on the ground so we're really excited," one fan said.

"It means a lot to us since it's been a long time since we've seen him."

Another fan said it was a blessing to be part of a historic day for Fijian rugby.

"It'll mean a lot to the boys, a team that has made history," he said.

"Not only the boys but the fans as well... it's going to be heaps of noise.

"The crowd is going to go wild. This atmosphere is beautiful."