Highlanders, Drua entering Suva showdown with 'nothing to lose'

If it wasn't already obvious what it means to finally be playing in their home country in front of their home fans, let Fijian Drua captain Nemasi Nagusa make it crystal clear.

“Tomorrow we won't be coming back,” Nagusa told 1News.

“You can get injured, break a bone but it will heal - all things will heal but losing on your home ground, it won't heal forever in your life.”

And don’t worry – the Highlanders and returning co-captain Aaron Smith feel exactly the same way.

“Both teams have nothing to lose,” Smith told 1News.

“We both have a lot to gain - we are both probably chasing that 7th or 8th spot.”

Smith’s analysis is accurate with both sides dangling above last place in 10th and 11th after winning just one of their respective nine games to start the season.

The All Blacks halfback missed the Highlanders’ latest loss to the Brumbies in Melbourne after getting Covid-19 but is now settled with his side in Suva and looking to get the season back on track.

“A big thing for us is that our top players and leaders need to step up and I'm one of them,” he said.

It’ll be a big task though with the Drua fired up in front of a packed ANZ Stadium for their debut on home soil.

It’s also allowed players such as Tasman Mako and Drua loose forward Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta to meet his Fijian father for the first time after being raised in Gisborne.

“It was so emotional,” Cirikidaveta told 1News.

“There was a hole in my heart but now it’s full.”

Nagusa said it was a feeling many of his players can relate too.

“Telling your sons, daughters and grandchildren about that the first game in Super Rugby, that moment, you need it to last forever by giving your all tomorrow so we need to get a win.”

Saturday’s game kicks off 4:35pm NZT.