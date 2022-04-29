Warriors star out for weeks after rupturing testicle in Storm loss

Source: 1News

Warriors half Chanel Harris-Tavita has undergone surgery after rupturing a testicle in the club’s record 70-10 loss to the Melbourne Storm on Monday.

The 23-year-old will be out for three to four weeks after getting the testicle repaired.

Harris-Tavita suffered the injury when teammate Josh Curran’s knee collided with his groin in the 34th minute as they tried to tackle Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen.

After getting treatment in the following set, Harris-Tavita managed to battle through the 80 minutes, earning comparisons to Wayne Shelford’s similarly gritty effort against France in the 1980s.

Harri-Tavita’s injury means Daejearn Asi is now likely to make his Warriors debut against the Raiders on Saturday in the same week he signed for the club.

