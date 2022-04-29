UN passes resolution countering Russia's veto power

Anna Burns-Francis
By Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
Source: 1News

Russia has fired two missiles on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv - in flagrant disregard of its neighbour, and of the United Nations, of which it is a member.

The explosions rocked the city, which has had relative peace for a fortnight - and coincided with a visit to Ukraine from the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

"The war is an absurdity in the 21st century," he said during a tour of devastated areas.

"The war is evil."

Guterres has said the UN is unable to take part in peace talks being negotiated by countries including France and Germany, but has also called them a "failure".

On Thursday (Friday NZT), he blamed the Security Council - of which Russia is a permanent member - for being unable to stop Russia's invasion.

The Kremlin used its veto power on the Council to stymie resolutions demanding it back down from the conflict.

Now the General Assembly has hit back, passing a resolution that demands a debate each time a country on the Security Council uses its veto.

The diplomatic response comes as countries allied with Ukraine ramp up their support.

United States president Joe Biden is asking his government to agree to another NZ$50 billion of funding to Ukraine - to be used for both military aid, and direct cash to help the Ukrainian government.

The US has also sent troops to train up Ukrainian forces on how to use the weapons it's delivered.

The Americans are set to be joined by 8,000 soldiers from the UK - one of the largest deployments from the UK since the Cold War.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Call for tighter mask exemption criteria under Covid rules

2

Kiwi woman missing in Amsterdam found alive and well

3

Teens charged with manslaughter after death of pedestrian

4

Teens arrested after trying to rob Auckland dairy, 'hitting' owner

5

UN passes resolution countering Russia's veto power

Latest Stories

South Auckland baseball prodigy Matthews signs with MLB team

Highlanders, Drua entering Suva showdown with 'nothing to lose'

Govt initiative struggling to support strangulation victims

Wairarapa, Canterbury homes besieged by plagues of flies

12 dead after landslide at illegal Indonesian gold mine

Related Stories

UN angry at failure to prevent or end Ukraine conflict - Guterres

UK politician accused of watching porn in Parliament

Prince Andrew stripped of honorary title by York councillors

Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange