Teens charged with manslaughter after death of pedestrian

Two teenagers have been charged in connection to the death of a fellow teenager in an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Auckland early on Sunday morning.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred near the intersection of Customs St East and Commerce St at 2.35am on Sunday 24 April.

The pedestrian sustained critical injuries at the time and was taken to Auckland City Hospital, but he sadly died as a result of those injuries on Wednesday.

Two 18-year-olds, a man and woman, have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the man's death.

The woman has also been charged with three counts of assault. Both were due to appear in the Auckland District Court on April 29.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the lead up to it, particularly anyone with video or dashcam footage.

Those people are asked to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 220424/0296.

