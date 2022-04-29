Speaker weighs in on who should be Parliament’s next top dog

The most popular member of Parliament, Frankie the blue heeler dog will be finishing up his time at the Beehive this week, and there’s already nominations for his replacement.

National MP Chris Bishop said his dog Ladyhawke should be the new top dog.

“Ladyhawke is loved by almost every party in Parliament,” Bishop said.

READ MORE: Parliament's favourite dog leaving for new job

ADVERTISEMENT

ACT Party leader David Seymour said the party’s dog, Leo, is better.

“Leo’s the big boy, and the best boy of Parliament, he’s the best looking, the friendliest and widely loved,” Seymour said.

Seymour also claimed that Bishop’s dog Ladyhawke is stealing fame from the singer.

“I don’t want to be rude to my friend Chris Bishop, but Ladyhawke is a fantastic singer, his dog is freeriding on her fame and notoriety,” he said.

Bishop disputes Seymour’s claims.

“Ladyhawke is just a cute dog and she’s named after a politician Bob Hawke,” Bishop said.

Unfortunately for Ladyhawke and Leo, Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard told 1 NEWS that neither of the dogs stand a chance at being top dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re just not experienced enough, and they don’t know the building well enough,” Mallard said.

Eric Waghorn, the owner of Frankie the sound-hound, has left some handover instructions for whoever will fill Frankie’s shoes.