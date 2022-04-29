Mea Motu one win away from helping make NZ boxing history

Mea Motu's fists are fast - but her career is moving even faster.

Motu remains unbeaten since making her debut in 2020 but her next opponent, Baby Nansen, is her most formidable rival yet and will threaten that unblemished status.

"I'm counting down the days and hours," said Motu.

"Fighting is my passion and that's what I love... you're going to see a different fighter. I'm coming to make a big statement, that's my goal."

But her biggest goal is yet to come.

After becoming the first New Zealand female boxer to win three different national weight divisions, she now wants to take on the world.

Mea Motu lands a punch on Toni Moki. (Source: Photosport)

Should she beat Nansen, it would set up the possibility of a historic IBF Super Bantamweight title fight against Cherneka Johnson - an Australian-based fighter who was born in Tauranga.

It means it could be the first ever world title fight between not only two New Zealand women, but two wāhine Māori.

Motu says she's not just fighting for her career, but for her culture too.

"Definitely I'd love to fight Cherneka as we're both Māoris, both from New Zealand, we're fighting for where we come from and our land, she's from Tauranga, I'm from Kaitaia, loud and proud from Pukeporo!"

Motu's coach Isaac Peach is confident she has everything that is needed to be a world champion.

"She wins this fight we qualify," Peach said.

"Can you imagine two Māori girls fighting for a world title fight?

"I bet you no one in their wildest dream would think that would happen and it's just about a reality."

A reality that this mum of five has worked hard for.

"She came to me a couple of years ago with two babies hanging off her arms and she wanted to box, in two years she's done a crazy amount of good it's unheard of," said Peach.

"Ever since I walked into my coach's house, he said 'you're going to be a world champion' and I thought he was all lies and nope," Motu added.

"He's not lies he's telling the truth and he sees talent I've got it."